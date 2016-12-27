December 27, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC enjoyed a strong finish to 2016, with an estimated $5.3 billion in loan volume and an annual servicing portfolio of $13.4 billion.

Bellwether Enterprise closed about 700 loans on commercial and multifamily properties across the United States. The total loan volume was $1 billion higher than 2015, an increase of about 20 percent.

“Our loan estimates this year reflect not only the incredible work of our team across the nation, but also industry-wide growth, due to low interest rates, widely available capital through traditional funding sources and low yields on alternative investments,” said Ned Huffman, president of Bellwether Enterprise, in a statement. “Together, these forces boosted demand for real estate investment, providing us with an opportunity to leverage the depth and breadth of our expertise.”

