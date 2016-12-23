December 23, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Transwestern Sustainability Services has been recognized by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council as a Green Master, the highest honor bestowed by the organization.

The title is awarded to the top 20 percent of companies in the state of Wisconsin that demonstrate continuous improvement and commitment to sustainability areas including energy, water, waste and social actions. Transwestern is the only commercial real estate firm to be recognized.

“Not only do we advise clients on how to build efficiencies into their operations, we live it ourselves,” said Dorothy Schwarz, vice president of operations for Transwestern, in a statement. “Transwestern is proud to be recognized as a Green Master.”

Throughout 2016, Transwestern Sustainability Services has benchmarked more than 400 buildings Transwestern manages nationwide, promoted internal energy and water conservation programs, certified 11 LEED® projects with eight more in progress, and participated in the Milwaukee Better Buildings Challenge, a program that provides energy management tools to Class-B and -C buildings.

Additionally, Transwestern utilizes natural light as its primary lighting source, centralized trash collection, robust recycling, electronic file storage auto shutoffs on office equipment and teleconferencing to reduce travel.

On a national level, Transwestern has been honored as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year recipient for 13 consecutive years and is a Platinum member of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Tags | company news, Dorothy Schwarz, LEED, Transwestern, Wisconsin

