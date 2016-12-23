December 23, 2016 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group has been selected as the general contractor for a new 225,000-square-foot Toyota dealership at 6060 N. Western Ave. in Chicago on behalf of The Bob Loquercio Auto Group. Construction began for Northside Toyota this month.

The Bob Loquercio Auto Group owns and operates multiple auto dealerships in the Chicago area. The firm will be relocating from its existing location at 5625 N. Broadway St.

The new Northside Toyota will feature a 45,000-square-foot green roof and 180,000 square feet of interior space with floor-to-ceiling glass walls throughout the office and sales floor. This interior space will feature a café, client lounge area with a custom aquarium and a large children’s play area.

The Missner Group will construct a modernized showroom, designed for displaying up to eight vehicles, and a service center with 34 bays. This area will be coupled with executive space, as well as additional vehicle showcase platforms on the second and third floors containing a freight elevator for transporting the vehicles on display.

The Missner Group’s vice president of new project development, Drue Stoehr, and senior project manager Robert Papineau are leading the construction on behalf of the firm. Bill Uchyn will serve as the project superintendent. Architectural services will be provided by Axios Architects, Consultants Ltd. and Gensler. The new Toyota dealership opens to customers in fall of 2017.

Tags | Axios Architects, Bill Uchyn, Chicago, construction, Illinois, Retail, Robert Papineau, The Missner Group

