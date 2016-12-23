December 23, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of AmericInn Lodge & Suites Shakopee, a 66-room hospitality property in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Jon Ruzicka, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured by Ruzicka.

The AmericInn Lodge & Suites Shakopee is located at 4100 12th Avenue East in Shakopee. It is a three-story structure built in 2002. The hotel features an elevator, porte cochere, indoor pool area and a wide assortment of rooms that all feature modern decor.

Guestrooms have new carpet, paint, case goods, bedding, lighting, artwork and more. Guest bathrooms all feature granite vanities along with upgraded lighting and mirrors.

This marks the 13th hospitality property transaction Ruzicka has closed in 2016.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Jon Ruzicka, Marcus & Millichap, Minnesota, Shakopee

