During the 2016 holiday season, personnel with Kansas City’s Block & Company, Inc., Realtors donated their time and dollars to several worthy causes.

In the month of November, Block & Company employees paid $20 to participate in the company’s Dress Down for Charity event. These efforts raised $720 for Operation Breakthrough, which used the dollars to provide Thanksgiving meals for families.

In December, Block & Company organized a chili cookoff, during which employees donated $5 each to eat chili prepared by their co-workers. The company raised a total of $1,080 from this event, donating the funds to provide Christmas presents to a family with seven children. This donation was again coordinated through Operation Breakthrough.

Block & Company also donated $500 in December to Children’s Mercy Hospital’s wish list. FosterAdopt Connect used donated space from Block & Company during the holiday season as a distribution center to help families in need.

Tags | Block & Company, charity, company news, Kansas City, Missouri

