December 22, 2016 | Dan Rafter

The Minneapolis industrial market might have suffered a summer lull, but today the market is booming, according to the latet research from Welsh and Colliers International.

According to the companies’ research, the industrial vacancy rate in the Minneapolis fell to 7.1 percent in the third quarter of 2016. That’s the lowest this rate has been since 2005.

Plenty of users have closed large industrial deals in the Minneapolis market. Welsh and Colliers reported that Graco leased 100,000 square feet of space at Rogers Distribution Center, while Spears Manufacturing leased 142,680 square feet at the Dayton Distribution Center. King Solutions leased 84,837 square feet at the same center.

Tags | Colliers International, industrial, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Welsh

