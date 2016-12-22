December 22, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

National law firm Sidley Austin LLP has renwed its lease at Chicago’s One South Dearborn building in the city’s Loop downtown business district.

Sidley initially moved into the newly built building in 2005. The 810,000-square-foot building was developed by real estate firm Hines specifically for Sidley, with custom features including a private café, conference center and fitness center.

Sidley was represented in the long-term renewal by Todd Lippman and James Whalen with CBRE. Greg Van Schaack with Hines represented building owner Olen Properties.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Greg Van Schaack, Hines, Illinois, James Whalen, Office, One South Dearborn, Sidley Austin, Todd Lippman

