Noam Newman, a senior associate in the downtown Minneapolis office of Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq, has been awarded the coveted CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation.

The CCIM designation requires the successful completion of the designation process, which includes commercial real estate curriculum in real estate investment and financial analysis and commercial real estate market analysis. CCIM designees are also required to provide a portfolio of industry experience.

Newman was awarded the designation at the fall CCIM conference in Atlanta. He is the 19th Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq employee to attain CCIM.

Newman, a Twin Cities native and alumnus of Boston University, has worked in commercial real estate brokerage for just more than five years. He partners with Mark Sims and Charlie Merwin to represent industrial occupiers and landlords in transactions both locally and globally.

Newman has been involved in transactions totaling $75 million in volume, and has assembled a client list including Scannell Properties and Ryan Cos. US Inc.

