Sara Hanke has joined Omaha’s The Lerner Company as associate broker.

Hanke brings a background in commercial real estate, management and financial services to her new position.

Hanke holds a real estate license in Nebraska and is a member of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, Nebraska Realtors Association and National Association of Realtors. She is also an active member of the Junior League of Omaha.

Tags | Nebraska, Omaha, Sara Hanke, The Lerner Company

