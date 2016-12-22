December 22, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Bergman recently brokered the sale of 3131 Newmark Drive in Dayton, Ohio’s Newmark Business Park. The buyer of the property, F9 Properties, already has significant holdings in the Dayton market.

The glass office building is 75,000 square feet and adjacent to Interstate-675.

The current tenant base at the building includes healthcare administrative servcies, government billing services and a design architect.

Tags | Dayton, NAI Bergman, Newmark Business Park, Office, Ohio

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com