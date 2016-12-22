December 22, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s investment sales group recently brokered the sale of Shorewood Crossing in Shorewood, Illinois.

Phillips Edison & Co. purchased the 173,981-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center.

Shorewood Crossing is located at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Black Road in the southwest suburbs of Chicago. The center is anchored by Mariano’s, Babies R Us, Staples, PetCo and Party City.

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation principal Joe Girardi was the exclusive broker in the transaction on behalf of the seller, Jacksonville, Florida-based Regency Centers Corporation and its co-investment partner.

Tags | Illinois, Joe Girardi, Mariano’s, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, Retail, Shorewood, Shorewood Crossing

