December 22, 2016 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

Caspian Group recently negotiated the purchase of the Kremer Building, a 55,619-square-foot office/showroom property in Edina, Minnesota.

The property at 7401-7429 Bush Lake Road was bank-owned and was being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield/NorthMarq as an investment sale.

Nick Leviton, vice president with Colliers International, brought Caspian in as a potential buyer for the property. Anchor tenant Leffler Printing has extended its lease for five years since the purchase. Also, new tenant Wooden Hill Brewery will open its doors in July of 2017.

Tags | Caspian Group, Colliers International, Collilers International, Edina, Kremer Building, Minnesota, Nick Leviton, Office

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com