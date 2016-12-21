December 21, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cherry Hill Properties, LLC has leased 975 square feet of retail space to Luna Eva Co., d/b/a Embroidme, at 3300 Bob Billings Parkway in Lawrence, Kansas.

Ryan Schulteis and Matt Watkins, both with Reece Commercial Real Estate, represented the landlord in the lease transaction.

Tags | Kansas, Lawrence, Matt Watkins, Reece Commercial Real Estate, Retail, Ryan Schulteis

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com