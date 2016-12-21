December 21, 2016 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

Millennials have been receiving plenty of press for their shopping habits and how these habits are changing the retail world. But what about even younger shoppers?

Turns out these consumers — known as Gen Z — are pushing retailers to further embrace the omnishopping ideal, the combination of brick-and-mortar and online options designed to attract the greatest number of shoppers.

According to marketing firm GfK’s latest FutureBuy study, 46 percent of all Gen Z shoppers — those from the ages of 18 to 26 — have researched an item on a mobile device and then bought it in a store. GfK refers to this strategy as webrooming. The survey found, too, that 32 percent of Gen Z shoppers in the United States researched a product in a brick-and-mortar location and then bought it online with a mobile device. This shopping strategy is known as showrooming.

Both shopping strategies are examples of how the omnishopping experience works: Retailers that want to succeed today need to focus on both their online and physical presences.

Overall, webrooming was a common practice among 34 percent of all U.S. shoppers, while showrooming was was a common practice among just 21 percent of all U.S. consumers.

Tags | Gen Z, Millennials, Retail, showrooming, webrooming

