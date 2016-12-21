December 21, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has closed the sale of Riverway, a transit-oriented collection of three 11-story office buildings and a Bright Horizon’s daycare facility totaling 869,120 square feet in the northwest Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller and found the buyer, Adventus Realty Trust.

The Riverway campus comprises Riverway Center at 9377 West Higgins Road, Riverway West at 9399 West Higgins Road, Riverway East at 6133 North River Road and the Bright Horizons daycare facility at 6107 North River Road.

Situated at the junction of Interstates 90 and 294, the transit-oriented property is within walking distance of the CTA blue line and is a five-minute drive from O’Hare International Airport and the Metra commuter rail system.

Riverway has a diversified rent roll of 20 tenants, including U.S. Foods, Central States Pension Fund, Culligan International, First Union Rail and The NPD Group. The property features parking for more than 2,800 vehicles in a mixture of surface and garage spaces, a fitness center and conference facilities.

The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by senior managing directors Jaime Fink, Jeff Bramson and Mark Katz and associate directors Bryan Rosenberg and Patrick Shields.

