December 21, 2016

Dalfen America Corp. has purchased two industrial properties in Cincinnati and Rogers, Minnesota, totaling about 450,000 square feet.

The Turfway Road Distribution Center, located adjacent to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, is a 165,515-square-foot shallow-bay warehouse and distribution facility built in 1990. The 24-foot clear facility is currently 45 percent occupied, and was purchased through an off-market transaction directly with the seller.

The I-94 Distribution Center, built in 1999, is a 297,756-square-foot multi-tenant industrial property in the Northwest submarket of Minneapolis. Currently 94 percent occupied and home to tenants including Guardian Building Products and others, the property fronts I-94 and sits near the new FedEx Ground facility.

Pete Rand, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield/NorthMarq, arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Tags | Cincinnati, Cushman & Wakefield/NorthMarq, Dalfen America Corp., industrial, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ohio, Pete Rand, Rogers

