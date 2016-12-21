December 21, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield has represented FMI Inc., a supplier of medical-grade silicone components, in a 10-year, 70,957-square-foot headquarters lease at 500 Bond St. in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The move will relocate the company’s headquarters from its current Elk Grove Village location, and consolidate several of its regional facilities into one centralized space. FMI also will construct a state-of-the-art clean room at the new location, which will be used for the development and production of its medical component products.

Cushman & Wakefield senior director Chris Lydon and executive managing director Britt Casey represented FMI in the transaction. Nicolson, Porter & List principal Adam Stokes represented the landlord, UBS, in the transaction.

Situated on 4.9 acres within the Lincolnshire Business Center, 500 Bond St. features 10,760 square feet of office space, 22-foot clear height, four interior truck docks and 82 parking spaces. It has been recently renovated with upgraded finishes.

Tags | Adam Stokes, Britt Casey, Chicago, Chris Lydon, Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, industrial, Lincolnshire

© 2016 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com