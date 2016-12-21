December 21, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brown Commercial Group recently represented both the buyer and the seller in the sale of a 63,509-square-foot industrial building at 302-318 Roma Jean Parkway in Streamwood, Illinois.

The 10-unit multi-tenant building was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.

Brown Commercial Group vice president of sales Mike Antonelli represented the seller, a private investor. Brown Commercial Group senior associate Jim Pietrarosso represented the buyer, SD&S Properties, an investment company.

SD&S purchased the building to expand its investment portfolio in the suburban market. The sales price was not disclosed.

“Chicago’s suburban industrial market continues to attract investors seeking long-term, stable growth opportunities,” Antonelli said. “Properties with minimal vacancy, attractive cap rates, and close proximity to the region’s core distribution routes are moving quickly in today’s market.”

Tags | Brown Commercial Group, Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Jim Pietrarosso, Mike Antonelli, Streamwood

