NAI Hiffman has closed the sale of a 100,000-square-foot industrial complex at 516-554 N. York Road in Bensenville, Illinois.

John Whitehead, senior vice president of NAI Hiffman, represented the buyer, Cordoba Properties.

The complex features about 1,500 to 3,000 square feet of built-in office, 16-foot clear ceiling heights and one dedicated exterior dock per unit.

At the time of the sale, the building was 85 percent occupied. Whitehead, and NAI Hiffman associate Josh Will, have been retained to lease the remaining 15,000 square feet of vacancy.

Tags | Bensenville, Illinois, John Whitehead, Josh Will, NAI Hiffman

