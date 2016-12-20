December 20, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Farbman Group/NAI Farbman, a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Southfield, Michigan, was named one of 2016’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation.

This is the fourth consecutive year Farbman was selected for this national honor. It has been named as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Metropolitan Detroit for the past 13 years.

“Farbman is a great company to work for because we have great and talented people who strive to make this a great place to work,” said Farbman Group chief executive officer Andy Farbman. “We try to offer an environment where employees can take pride and ownership in their jobs. Our employees play a vital role in our success. This is a triumphant ending to our 40th anniversary celebration this past year.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.

Tags | Andrew Farbman, company news, Farbman Group, Michigan, NAI Farbman, Southfield

