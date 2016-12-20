December 20, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International’s real estate management services division recently took over property management duties at the Massala Building in the Indianapolis market.

Located at 345 Massachusetts Avenue and 310 Alabama Street, the 36,000-square-foot office and retail buliding including MacNiven’s Restaurant and Louie’s Wine Dive.

Senior property manager Audrey Lawson, chief engineer Eric Vandeventer and lead engineer Paul Kite will manage the building.

Tags | Audrey Lawson, Colliers International, Eric Vandeventer, Indiana, Indianapolis, Office, Paule Kite, Retail

