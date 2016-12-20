December 20, 2016 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

BMO Harris Bank has renewed its 40,370-square-foot office lease at 4701 W. Schroeder Drive in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, with the help of Colliers International.

Lyle Landowski, Scott Welsh and Mike Fardy with Colliers brokered th e deal.

Colliers also brokered CertiFit’s lease of 35,027 square feet of industrial space at 4915 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pat Hake and Steve Stewart with Colliers were the brokers in this deal.

