Marcus & Millichap sells 18-unit apartment building in Addison, Illinois, for $1.45M
December 30, 2016 Marcus & Millichap sold an 18-unit apartment building, located in Addison, Illinois, for an approximate $1.45 million. Read more...
|
FEATUREDavid Block, Block & Company
FEATUREPat Reilly, JLL
December 30, 2016 Marcus & Millichap sold an 18-unit apartment building, located in Addison, Illinois, for an approximate $1.45 million. Read more...
December 30, 2016 Detroit-based construction-management firm Sachse Construction is welcoming its second Challenge Detroit fellow, Everett McMillen Cislo, as a full-time videographer at the company. Read more...
December 30, 2016 The Boulder Group completed the sale of a single-tenant Starbucks property at 630 Northwest Highway in Cary, Illinois, for $1.65 million. Read more...
December 30, 2016 Related Midwest has closed a $240 million construction loan and completed the tower crane installation at One Bennett Park, a 70-story ultra-luxury residential tower located at 451 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. Read more...
December 30, 2016 Kim von der Heyde of Crestwood, Missouri, has joined St. Louis-based construction firm McGrath & Associates as project engineer. Read more...
December 30, 2016 The holiday season is coming to an end. Did you gain weight? You're not alone. Food is an integral part of the holidays. But that's not all. According to a new report from Colliers International, food is an important fuel for the retail business all year long. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Brennan Investment Group sold its new industrial facility, located in Des Plaines, Illinois, to Morgan Stanley's Prime Property Fund Read more...
December 29, 2016 Chicago-based Interra Realty closed on a $7.25 million office building property located at 1025 W. Sunnyside Ave. in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Chicagoland area developers and construction companies are breaking ground on nonresidential construction sites more than the year prior, according to Dodge Data & Analytics, despite trailing in 2016 versus 2015. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of Emerson Hill, a 35-unit apartment property located in West Saint Paul, Minneapolis. The multifamily property sold for $4.8 million. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Chartwell Hospitality opened its first Independent Hotel, Black Fox Lodge, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The property is owned by CHPF Hotel Partners LLC and will be operated by Chartwell Hospitality, LLC. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Developer Milhaus recently announced that Cincinnati start-up beer and wine retail bar Higher Gravity has leased commercial space in Cincinnati's Gantry apartments for a craft beer and wine retail bar. The location will open in the spring of 2017. Read more...
December 29, 2016 Overland Park, Kansas-based NAI LaSala-Sonnenberg Heartland on Jan. 1 will operate under a new name, NAI Heartland. Read more...
December 29, 2016 This January, as we always do, we'll be presenting our annual look at the most successful commercial real estate professionals throughout the Midwest in Midwest Real Estate News' Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame issue. The best part about putting together the issue? Sharing the career advice from the Midwest's top real estate professionals. These pros aren't shy about telling us what has helped them reach the heights of the industry. Read more...
December 28, 2016 Chicago-based Essex Realty Group sold a 17,805-square foot shopping center in Indian Head Park, Illinois, for $3.4 million Read more...