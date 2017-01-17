Latest News
February 03, 2017 Apartment rents are becoming less affordable to a growing number of U.S. renters. But if you're looking for signs of hope? The percentage of renters who are spending too much on apartment rents is at least growing at a slower rate. That's the takeaway from the latest report on rental rates published by AppFolio. Read more...
February 03, 2017 CBRE Group recently brokered the sale of Hamilton Crossing, a 591,387-square-foot office park in Carmel, Indiana. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Rick Gordon has joined the Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, office of Marcus & Millichap as a senior associate and director of the company's national land group. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Bradford Allen's John Skalla and Craig Nadborne have completed a lease transaction on behalf of Home Chef at the Wrigley Building in Chicago. The new space will serve as the company’s new headquarters. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Lee & Associates negotiated a new lease in a 202,177-square-foot industrial facility at 3600 Sunset Ave. in Waukegan, Illinois. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Marcus & Millichap saold an 1,800-square-foot net-leased Starbucks property in West Chester, Ohio. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Tracey Holtzman and Shawn Heffern of Midland Atlantic Properties represented the landlord, Bent Tree Properties, in leasing 1,400 square feet at Bent Tree Plaza in Indianapolis. Read more...
February 03, 2017 Chicago-based Alpha Alternatives, a nationwide commercial real estate capital markets firm, has announced a rebranding and name change to Alpha Capital CRE. Alpha has transitioned away from fund-placement services to focus solely on commercial mortgage banking. Read more...
February 02, 2017 Microsoft, Oracle and a host of financial firms gobbled up big swaths of space in data centers across the Chicago market in 2016. These users helped make Chicago the third-busiest market for data center activity last year, according to the latest research from JLL. Read more...
February 02, 2017 GLP recently acquired 448,000 square feet of distribution facilities in Chicago in a pair of transactions. The company spent $33 million to purchase the buildings, each from an institutional owner. Read more...
February 02, 2017 Darwin Realty helped close the sale of 9900 Industrial Drive in Bridgeview, Illinois, a 215,000-square-foot industrial building. Read more...
February 02, 2017 The Chicago office of CBRE recently assisted in the sales of two Lakeview Corporate Park development sites in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, two miles north of the Wisconsin and Illinois border.
Read more...
February 02, 2017 Ryan Companies US, Inc. has hired Toby Veit as director of capital markets in its Chicago office. Read more...
February 02, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently sold a 10,318-square foot 7-Eleven retail property in Huntley, Illinois. Read more...
February 02, 2017 Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital's Cincinnati-based regional office, finalized the $4.775 million refinance of Parkside Apartments in Warsaw, Kentucky. Read more...
View more news articles...
Recent Columns
View more columns...