January 16, 2017 McShane Construction Company recently won the construction contract to a 315-unit apartment complex in Chicago's western suburb, Oak Brook, Illinois.
January 16, 2017 A 10-year industry veteran, Sherman, a vice president with Endura Communications, was named as the company's newest partner, president.
January 16, 2017 Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky recently represented the seller in the sale of an 80,260-square-foot industrial building in the Kingbrook Commerce Park in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
January 16, 2017 Kevin McCarthy has joined the brokerage division of the Toledo, Ohio, office of Signature Associates.
January 16, 2017 As Millennials grow older, more will look for urban experiences in the suburbs. It's a trend that is already starting.
January 16, 2017 Mortenson has selected the design team of RSP Architects and HOK for the first phase of the Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square project in Rochester, Minnesota.
January 16, 2017 PCCP, LLC has originated a $50.8 million senior loan to AJ Capital Partners for the acquisition of the leasehold interest and re‐positioning of The Commons, an independent, 304‐key, full-service hotel in Minneapolis.
January 16, 2017 The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority has promoted Melissa Johnson to vice president of industrial development and logistics.
January 13, 2017 Northwest Indiana is experiencing a boom in interest in industrial properties located in the five-county region that has historically been a refuge for businesses seeking out the Chicagoland market, without the costs.
January 13, 2017 MB Real Estate appointed four senior and executive staff members to its executive committee, working toward developing the firm's future direction.
January 13, 2017 Avison Young has been awarded the exclusive listing for a 719,599-square-foot, four-building industrial portfolio in the Milwaukee market.
January 13, 2017 Ben Hubert and Ben Rosenzwieg have joined the Detroit retail division of Colliers International as vice presidents.
January 13, 2017 The temperatures were frigid. The snow was falling. But that didn't stop ground-breaking for burger-and-hot-dog chain Portillo's as it celebrated milestone ground-breakings earlier this month.
January 12, 2017 Interra Realty helped facilitate the purchase and sale of two North side multifamily properties, one in Rogers Park and the other in Belmont Cragin, for a total of $2.7 million.
January 12, 2017 Waterton Co-Founder Peter Vilim is set to begin "semi-retirement," as he shifts from co-chairman to vice chairman as a part of a transition program started in 2012.
