January 20, 2017 Rejournals' 15th annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference brought some of the top names in commercial real estate to Chicago on Wednesday. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Millennium Properties R/E has named its founder, Daniel Hyman, as its newest chairman and CEO, with trusted associated Susan Silver, an executive vice president with the firm, taking over as president. Read more...
January 20, 2017 The Chicago chapter of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors, SIOR, elected its newest executive officers, all industry veterans from the Chicagoland market. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Distribution Realty Group added Curran Darling to its Chicago-based team, the company said Tuesday. Darling will oversee acquisitions and developing industrial properties across the Midwest and Chicago markets. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Computer Aided Technology has expanded again, going from 9,040 square feet to a larger space within the same Buffalo Grove property of 14,000 square feet. The company was represented by CBRE. Read more...
January 20, 2017 The Central Business Districts of cities across the Midwest are hot, with the number of leases, sales and new developments continuing to rise in the centers of metro areas. Read more...
January 20, 2017 The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International helped close a lease between landlord 8100 West Florist Avenue, LLC and tenant Like Minds Brewing, LLC, a company that will be occupying 3,800 square feet of industrial/office space at W188 N11927 Maple Avenue in Germantown, Wisconsin. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Mortenson Construction has hired Todd Schilling as a general manager in its Minneapolis office. In this new position, Schilling’s responsibilities will initially include research and development of emerging markets for Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Dominium, a Minneapolis-based apartment development and management company, will soon build a 163-unit affordable senior housing development in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group has promoted Shayla Hall to executive coordinator. Read more...
January 20, 2017 Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has secured $27.05 million in financing for The Enclave at Winghaven, a 400-unit, Class-A multi-housing community in O’Fallon, Missouri. Read more...
January 19, 2017 Louisville's office market in the fourth quarter was only a continuation of the market -- with declining vacancy rates and gaining net absorption, CBRE reports in its market report. Read more...
January 19, 2017 Fred Thaete, a senior project manager with Manhard Consulting, has been named as the newest area manager for Manhard, working on the Chicago metro region, the firm said. Read more...
January 19, 2017 Bridge Development Partners has hired three new professionals to its Chicago headquarters as the company aims to continue its expansion across the nation. Read more...
January 19, 2017 Lee & Associates represented the seller of a Wood Dale, Illinois, 28,550-square-foot industrial property. Read more...
