Aaron Moore

    Aaron Moore, JLL                    
 

Latest News

Berkadia closes $262 million acquisition loan for Cleveland’s Key Center

February 01, 2017 Berkadia has arranged $262.5 million in acquisition financing for Key Center, Cleveland’s tallest skyscraper, a 1.3-million-square-foot, Class-A office tower, and the adjacent Marriott Hotel and parking structure. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Blackstone, Equity Office unveil plans for $500 million of renovations at Chicago’s Willis Tower

February 01, 2017 Blackstone and Equity Office unvieled their plans for the $500 million plan for the renovation of Chicago's iconic Willis Tower. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Earles Architects and Associates to start renovation work on Northwest Indiana chamber of commerce building

February 01, 2017 Earles Architects and Associates is starting architectural work on an office renovation of the new headquarters of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. The space at 440 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville, Indiana, is a former credit union building that will undergo a significant transformation to fit the needs of the chamber and it’s subtenant, the Lake County Economic Alliance. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

National commercial real estate firms combine to form Cleveland’s NC3

February 01, 2017 Two national commercial real estate firms recently created a new company, North Coast Capital Consultants -- or NC3 -- based in Cleveland. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Darland completes construction on 73,000-square-foot beverage warehouse in Omaha

February 01, 2017 Darland recently completed a more than 73,000-square-foot warehouse to be occupied by Dr. Pepper Snapple Group in Omaha. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Middleton Partners acquires 230,000-square-foot office campus in Rosemont

February 01, 2017 In its second significant suburban Chicago office acquisition in four months, Middleton Partners, a Northbrook, Ill.-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Balmoral Business Campus. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Podolsky|Circle to sell container and storage facility in Joliet

February 01, 2017 Podolsky|Circle CORFAC International has been given the assignment to see a dedicated container and trailer storage facility in Joliet, Illinois. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Look beyond equipment makers in considering energy service companies

February 01, 2017 Government officials who need to make energy-efficient upgrades to buildings—but have no budget to make building improvements--often turn to energy services companies that will do the work and finance the cost from the energy savings over time. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

L. Mason Capitani closes lease for 154,000 square feet in former Office Max warehouse in Michigan

January 31, 2017 Thanks in part to the help of L. Mason Capitani|CORFAC International, Anji Logistics USA, Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 154,377 square feet of warehouse space at 13301 Stephens in Warren, Michigan. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

An industrial market like no other? That’s what one CRE vet sees

January 31, 2017 Doug Fura, senior vice president in the Southfield, Michigan, office of NAI Farbman, has seen plenty of industrial markets during his long career. Fura, after all, has worked in commercial real estate for more than three decades now. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

NAI Hiffman closes 39,000-square-foot industrial deal in Bensenville

January 31, 2017 United Transportation has leased 39,224 square feet at 170-200 Thorndale Ave. in Bensenville, Illinois. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Holland Construction Services to build $31 million apartment community in Missouri

January 31, 2017 Holland Construction Services, Inc. recently began work on Sunnen Station Apartments in Maplewood, Missouri. This new $31.5 million apartment complex, being developed by the Sunnen Family in conjunction with Cozad Commercial Real Estate, will be the first new apartment construction in the city of Maplewood in several years. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Michigan’s Three Rivers Corporation names new president

January 31, 2017 Jon Lynch will succeed Dan Kozakiewicz as president of Midland, Michigan-based design and construction-services firm Three Rivers Corporation on May 8. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

American Landmark Properties acquires 556,000-square-foot tech park in Skokie

January 31, 2017 Chicago-based American Landmark Properties has acquired the Illinois Science + Technology Park at 4901 Searle Parkway in Skokie, Illinois. American Landmark Properties acquired the property for $77 million from Forest City Realty Trust, which purchased the property in 2005. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Illinois’ Inland Valuation & Advisory hires vice president

January 31, 2017 Alison Hastings has joined Oak Brook, Illinois-based Inland Valuation & Advisory as a vice president. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

Recent Columns

