Latest News
January 09, 2017 MB Real Estate assisted in the closing of an 8,000-square-feet, River North-based location that is soon to be the home of a food delivery company, specifically designed for children. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Aries Capital and Conlon & Co. are combining their efforts in the mortgage banking sector with the creation of Conlon Capital. Read more...
January 09, 2017 J.C. Anderson completed its phased office renovation of 500 West Monroe for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the company said Friday. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Senior Managing Director Elise Couston recently won the 2016 Richard G. Levy Presidents award from the Chicago Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Hackman Capital Partners said Monday that Nufarm Americas recently leased 107,790 square feet at 11939 S. Central Ave. in Chicago's southwest suburb, Alsip, Illinois. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Morgan/Habour said Friday that it had completed a high-end, 28,928-square-foot medical office building for Presence Health Group in Romeoville, Illinois. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Milwaukee's HGA Architects and Engineers has added Richard Smith to its staff as associate vice president and principal. He will direct the firm's growing services in the science and technology markets. Read more...
January 09, 2017 REDICO, a national real estate development, investment and property management company based in Southfield, Michigan, has promoted Samantha Eckhout to senior vice president of development.
Read more...
January 09, 2017 Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s net lease investment group recently brokered the sale of a 90,320-square-foot Metro Market in Shorewood, Wisconsin. An institutional buyer purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Read more...
January 09, 2017 Mark Reiling has joined Minneapolis-based Schafer Richardson as a partner and president. His primary role is to oversee and direct SR Realty Trust, Inc., a private equity real estate investment trust. Read more...
January 09, 2017 There's a reason the multifamily sector remains the top choice of investors and developers: apartment rents are high, and demand for these units keeps rising. Read more...
January 09, 2017 The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently sold The Crossroads at Fishcreek retail center in Stow, Ohio. Read more...
January 06, 2017 As we head into a new year, stay prepared with some of the leading insights on what's to come in commercial real estate at the 15th Annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference on Jan. 18. Read more...
January 06, 2017 Manish Shah, formerly of BSA LifeStructures and OWP/P Inc., has joined KTGY Architecture + Planning's Chicago/Midwest office as an executive director. Read more...
January 06, 2017 Transwestern recently completed the process of hiring five new employees across its industrial brokerage teams and tenant advisory services offices. Read more...
Recent Columns
