Hilton’s first triple-brand hotel coming to Chicago’s McCormick Place
January 27, 2017 First Hospitality Group and Hilton are partnering to bring a new triple-brand hotel to the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago. Read more...
January 27, 2017 Ryan Barr, a 10-year company veteran, recently received a double promotion at the Chicago office of Colliers International, making the move from vice president to principal. Read more...
January 27, 2017 The McShane Companies, a Rosemont, Illinois-based developer and construction firm, held an open house Jan. 19 to celebrate the opening its new office location. Read more...
January 27, 2017 Brennan Investment Group, LLC has acquired a 30-building industrial portfolio in the Chicago market. The properties, totaling more than 2 million square feet, are located primarily in the O'Hare, Near North and Central DuPage submarkets. Read more...
January 27, 2017 Is the industrial market showing any signs of a slowdown at the start of 2017? Not in any of the Midwest's major markets. Read more...
January 27, 2017 The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago recently announced the winners of the Gold Circle and “The Outstanding Building of the Year” Awards at the organization's recent awards gala held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Read more...
January 27, 2017 Jeff Berger of Deerwood Capital recently closed three loans totaling $16 million in the Midwest. Two of the loans were retail deals financed using 10-year fixed CMBS execution and one was a multifamily property financed using a floating rate bridge loan. Read more...
January 27, 2017 After four years working in Signature's advisory services division, Erica Dunlaop has joined the brokerage division of Signature Associates. As part of the office division, Dunlap will specialize in the Detroit, Birmingham and Bloomfield markets of Michigan. Read more...
January 27, 2017 Becknell Industrial has fully leased its speculative warehouse building in West Chester, Ohio, less than six months after construction began on the facility. Read more...
January 26, 2017 NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently brokered the sale of Royal Point Plaza at 12131-12151 Royal Point Drive in Cincinnati. Read more...
January 26, 2017 The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott Kansas City opened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 17. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of US Oncology, Inc., a 10,140-square-foot net-leased medical office in Boardman Township, Ohio. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Tanya Adams has been promoted to vice president in the Chicago office of WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Des Plaines, Illinois-based Peak Construction Corporation has hired Jeff Musielewicz as project manager. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Tom Boyle converts farms into industrial parks for a living. Well, that’s just part of it. Boyle, a principal with Transwestern, has become an expert on helping businesses relocate from Illinois to the southeast Wisconsin market, which has evolved into a beacon of relief for companies hoping to operate in Chicago without the Illinois burdens. Read more...