February 01, 2017 Berkadia has arranged $262.5 million in acquisition financing for Key Center, Cleveland’s tallest skyscraper, a 1.3-million-square-foot, Class-A office tower, and the adjacent Marriott Hotel and parking structure. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Blackstone and Equity Office unvieled their plans for the $500 million plan for the renovation of Chicago's iconic Willis Tower. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Earles Architects and Associates is starting architectural work on an office renovation of the new headquarters of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. The space at 440 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville, Indiana, is a former credit union building that will undergo a significant transformation to fit the needs of the chamber and it’s subtenant, the Lake County Economic Alliance. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Two national commercial real estate firms recently created a new company, North Coast Capital Consultants -- or NC3 -- based in Cleveland. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Darland recently completed a more than 73,000-square-foot warehouse to be occupied by Dr. Pepper Snapple Group in Omaha. Read more...
February 01, 2017 In its second significant suburban Chicago office acquisition in four months, Middleton Partners, a Northbrook, Ill.-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Balmoral Business Campus. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Podolsky|Circle CORFAC International has been given the assignment to see a dedicated container and trailer storage facility in Joliet, Illinois. Read more...
February 01, 2017 Government officials who need to make energy-efficient upgrades to buildings—but have no budget to make building improvements--often turn to energy services companies that will do the work and finance the cost from the energy savings over time. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Thanks in part to the help of L. Mason Capitani|CORFAC International, Anji Logistics USA, Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 154,377 square feet of warehouse space at 13301 Stephens in Warren, Michigan. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Doug Fura, senior vice president in the Southfield, Michigan, office of NAI Farbman, has seen plenty of industrial markets during his long career. Fura, after all, has worked in commercial real estate for more than three decades now. Read more...
January 31, 2017 United Transportation has leased 39,224 square feet at 170-200 Thorndale Ave. in Bensenville, Illinois. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Holland Construction Services, Inc. recently began work on Sunnen Station Apartments in Maplewood, Missouri. This new $31.5 million apartment complex, being developed by the Sunnen Family in conjunction with Cozad Commercial Real Estate, will be the first new apartment construction in the city of Maplewood in several years. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Jon Lynch will succeed Dan Kozakiewicz as president of Midland, Michigan-based design and construction-services firm Three Rivers Corporation on May 8. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Chicago-based American Landmark Properties has acquired the Illinois Science + Technology Park at 4901 Searle Parkway in Skokie, Illinois. American Landmark Properties acquired the property for $77 million from Forest City Realty Trust, which purchased the property in 2005. Read more...
January 31, 2017 Alison Hastings has joined Oak Brook, Illinois-based Inland Valuation & Advisory as a vice president. Read more...
