NAI Isaac sells retail center in Cincinnati
January 26, 2017 NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently brokered the sale of Royal Point Plaza at 12131-12151 Royal Point Drive in Cincinnati. Read more...
January 26, 2017 The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott Kansas City opened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 17. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of US Oncology, Inc., a 10,140-square-foot net-leased medical office in Boardman Township, Ohio. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Tanya Adams has been promoted to vice president in the Chicago office of WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Des Plaines, Illinois-based Peak Construction Corporation has hired Jeff Musielewicz as project manager. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Tom Boyle converts farms into industrial parks for a living. Well, that’s just part of it. Boyle, a principal with Transwestern, has become an expert on helping businesses relocate from Illinois to the southeast Wisconsin market, which has evolved into a beacon of relief for companies hoping to operate in Chicago without the Illinois burdens. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Quantum Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 34,856-square-foot single-tenant net-leased investment property at 1331 Greenleaf Ave. in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Read more...
January 26, 2017 Ryan Bain and Zach Graham have joined the CBRE National Partners industrial investments team in Chicago. Read more...
January 25, 2017 The growth of the industrial market – in Chicago and across the country -- isn’t expected to slow at all in 2017. Thanks largely to a continued surge in e-commerce activity, the boom in industrial property has cued industrial professionals to gear up for what could be a year filled with new problems, trends and a constant need for more supply. Read more...
January 25, 2017 Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed a $10.05 million first mortgage loan secured by a 133-unit apartment community in Moorhead, Minnesota. Read more...
January 25, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently helped negotiate the sale of the Women’s Health Center of West Michigan, a four-story, 106,806-square-foot medical office building in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more...
January 25, 2017 Reichle Klein Group recently negotiated the lease of a former Sears store in Findlay, Ohio. Read more...
January 25, 2017 Elion Partners and The Davis Group have entered a joint venture to develop a Class-A medical office building at CityPlace in Woodbury, Minnesota. The new medical office building is the second to be developed, and is part of the 100-acre master planned development off Radio Drive and Interstate-94. Read more...
January 25, 2017 Krystal Kurinsky, senior vice president of MB Real Estate, was awarded property manager of the year by the Chicago chapter of BOMA. Kurinsky received her honor Jan. 19 at Chicago's Hyatt Regency hotel. Read more...
January 24, 2017 John Latessa, Jr., has been promoted to president of the firm's U.S. Midwest division, which will allow him to oversee 11 offices across the region. Read more...