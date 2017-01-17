People

 
 
Aaron Moore

NAI Isaac sells retail center in Cincinnati

January 26, 2017 NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently brokered the sale of Royal Point Plaza at 12131-12151 Royal Point Drive in Cincinnati. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

TownePlace Suites opens in Kansas City

January 26, 2017 The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott Kansas City opened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 17. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Marcus & Millichap sells 10,000-square-foot medical office building in Cleveland market

January 26, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of US Oncology, Inc., a 10,140-square-foot net-leased medical office in Boardman Township, Ohio. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff names new VP

January 26, 2017 Tanya Adams has been promoted to vice president in the Chicago office of WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

Peak Construction Corporation hires project manager

January 26, 2017 Des Plaines, Illinois-based Peak Construction Corporation has hired Jeff Musielewicz as project manager. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

Industrial users fleeing Illinois continue to find relief across Wisconsin border

January 26, 2017 Tom Boyle converts farms into industrial parks for a living. Well, that’s just part of it. Boyle, a principal with Transwestern, has become an expert on helping businesses relocate from Illinois to the southeast Wisconsin market, which has evolved into a beacon of relief for companies hoping to operate in Chicago without the Illinois burdens. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokers sale of 34,000-square-foot investment property in Elk Grove Village

January 26, 2017 Quantum Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 34,856-square-foot single-tenant net-leased investment property at 1331 Greenleaf Ave. in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

CBRE’s industrial investments team adds two pros

January 26, 2017 Ryan Bain and Zach Graham have joined the CBRE National Partners industrial investments team in Chicago. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

Industrial leaders: Expect a big year for distribution, warehouse facilities in 2017

January 25, 2017 The growth of the industrial market – in Chicago and across the country -- isn’t expected to slow at all in 2017. Thanks largely to a continued surge in e-commerce activity, the boom in industrial property has cued industrial professionals to gear up for what could be a year filled with new problems, trends and a constant need for more supply. Read more...

Chicago Industrial Properties, Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital closes $10 million loan for Minnesota apartment community

January 25, 2017 Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed a $10.05 million first mortgage loan secured by a 133-unit apartment community in Moorhead, Minnesota. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, Minnesota Real Estate Journal, News

Marcus & Millichap sells 106,000-square-foot medical office building in Grand Rapids

January 25, 2017 Marcus & Millichap recently helped negotiate the sale of the Women’s Health Center of West Michigan, a four-story, 106,806-square-foot medical office building in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Reichle Klein Group closes lease of former Sears Store

January 25, 2017 Reichle Klein Group recently negotiated the lease of a former Sears store in Findlay, Ohio. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, News

Elion Partners, Davis Group to develop 50,000-square-foot medical office building in Twin Cities market

January 25, 2017 Elion Partners and The Davis Group have entered a joint venture to develop a Class-A medical office building at CityPlace in Woodbury, Minnesota. The new medical office building is the second to be developed, and is part of the 100-acre master planned development off Radio Drive and Interstate-94. Read more...

Midwest Real Estate News, Minnesota Real Estate Journal, News

MB Real Estate VP named property manager of year by Chicago BOMA chapter

January 25, 2017 Krystal Kurinsky, senior vice president of MB Real Estate, was awarded property manager of the year by the Chicago chapter of BOMA. Kurinsky received her honor Jan. 19 at Chicago's Hyatt Regency hotel. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, Midwest Real Estate News, News, People on the Move

CBRE Group names Latessa president of US Midwest division

January 24, 2017 John Latessa, Jr., has been promoted to president of the firm's U.S. Midwest division, which will allow him to oversee 11 offices across the region. Read more...

Illinois Real Estate Journal, News, People on the Move

